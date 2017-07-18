VMware EUC: Office 365 Deployment Models
Office 365, the cloud-based version of the ubiquitous enterprise enablement apps is often misunderstood as a single use case with a single form of implementation. However, a variety of factors result influence this use case, resulting in four primary deployment models. Today’s post reviews the available deployment models and highlights the variables to help you determine how to implement Office 365.
Introduction to Office 365
Office 365 is an offering from Microsoft’s comprehensive cloud-based stack, the Azure platform.
The move from an on-premise infrastructure to the cloud provides the following benefits:
Office 365 is Microsoft’s cloud approach to content collaboration and email services. It provides a complete office experience…completely in the cloud! Available services include:
Office 365 Deployment Models
Even though companies use most of the same Office 365 services, every use case is unique. This leads to four typical deployment models for O365.
Read the entire article here, Office 365 Deployment Models
via the fine folks at VMware!
