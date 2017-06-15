Home Data Center VMware ESXi 6.0, Patch ESXi600-201706401-BG: Updates esx-base, vsan, and vsanhealth VIBs

VMware ESXi 6.0, Patch ESXi600-201706401-BG: Updates esx-base, vsan, and vsanhealth VIBs

VMware ESXi 6.0, Patch ESXi600-201706401-BG: Updates esx-base, vsan, and vsanhealth VIBs
We wanted to call attention to the critical bugfix from VMware dated 06/06/2017. You can find the link here and please scroll down for some details.

Please find here the details for the patch:

You can find some details about the summaries and symptoms:

  • When you take a snapshot of a virtual machine, the virtual machine might become unresponsive.
  • When you try to re-add a host to vCenter Server, hostd might crash if the host has IOFilter enabled and if VMs with enabled Changed Block Tracking (CBT) reside on that host. The filter library uses the poll and worker libraries. When the filter library is initialized before the poll and worker libraries, it cannot work properly and crashes.
  • When you use PCI passthru with devices that use MSI-X and newer Linux kernels, a purple diagnostic screen that shows VMKPCIPassthru_SetupIntrProxy appears. This issue is due to the code in PCIPassthruChangeIntrSettings.

Read the entire article here, VMware ESXi 6.0, Patch ESXi600-201706401-BG: Updates esx-base, vsan, and vsanhealth VIBs

via opvizor.

Data Center
Monitoring
opvizor
opvizor opvizor is SaaS company that specializes in solutions for virtualization and cloud computing. These solutions help businesses automate and manage their virtual IT infrastructures within heterogeneous data processing centers, as well as solutions for the prevention of errors and failures. opvizor’s offices are located in Vienna, Austria and Houston, TX, USA. Dennis Zimmer is founder and CEO of the opvizor group.
