VMware ESXi 6.0, Patch ESXi600-201706401-BG: Updates esx-base, vsan, and vsanhealth VIBs
We wanted to call attention to the critical bugfix from VMware dated 06/06/2017. You can find the link here and please scroll down for some details.
Please find here the details for the patch:
You can find some details about the summaries and symptoms:This is only a small list, you can find the complete list here:
- When you take a snapshot of a virtual machine, the virtual machine might become unresponsive.
- When you try to re-add a host to vCenter Server, hostd might crash if the host has IOFilter enabled and if VMs with enabled Changed Block Tracking (CBT) reside on that host. The filter library uses the poll and worker libraries. When the filter library is initialized before the poll and worker libraries, it cannot work properly and crashes.
- When you use PCI passthru with devices that use MSI-X and newer Linux kernels, a purple diagnostic screen that shows VMKPCIPassthru_SetupIntrProxy appears. This issue is due to the code in PCIPassthruChangeIntrSettings.
Read the entire article here, VMware ESXi 6.0, Patch ESXi600-201706401-BG: Updates esx-base, vsan, and vsanhealth VIBs
via the fine folks at opvizor.
