VMware Enterprise Ready Containers with vSphere Integrated Containers 1.4

We are pleased to announce the general availability of the newest release of vSphere Integrated Containers. Version 1.4 adds support for vSphere 6.7 and vSphere Remote Office Branch Office Advanced Edition, enhances stability, extends the scheduling capabilities, and introduces a number of UI improvements.

Improved Scheduling

In the past, vSphere Integrated Containers required vSphere Distributed Resource Scheduler (DRS) for initial placement of the Virtual Container Host and Container VMs. This was one of the reasons behind the vSphere Enterprise Plus license requirement. With 1.4, we have removed that requirement, giving our customers more flexibility in their choice of target architecture.

One of the key use cases this enables is deployment to remote offices. Containers, being lightweight and portable by design, provide a great mechanism for distributing software to different locations. By removing the dependency on DRS, we can support vSphere Remote Office and Branch Office Advanced. Using vSphere Integrated Containers, in conjunction with vSphere Remote Office and Branch Office Advanced, delivers a cost-effective way to distribute and run containers in remote sites.

Running vSphere Integrated Containers with DRS enabled provides advantages, of course. Containerized workloads are generally ephemeral and can benefit from DRS to re-balance the load across the cluster and have service levels met. And now, starting with vSphere Integrated Containers 1.4, DRS can enforce affinity rules to enable all Container VMs associated with a Virtual Container Host to be confined to a specific set of vSphere hosts within the cluster. This is useful for isolation, failure domains and grouping-related workloads.

Improved End-User Experience

The upgrade process for the vSphere Integrated Containers Appliance has also been streamlined. We have simplified the procedure by automating steps such as migrating the data disks. You can watch a demo of the new upgrade process by vSphere Integrated Containers development engineer, Andrew Chin, in the following video:

The management portal also has a few new features. We’ve added project-scope registries to the existing global-scope registries allowing cloud administrators more granular control over white-listed registries for every project. In the following example, Docker Hub is available at the Project Level but not at the Global Level:

Also, the built-in registry now adds a more user-friendly tile view and a “Deploy” button that allows users to instantiate the containers from that context.

vSphere Integrated Containers is available with versions 6.7, 6.5 and 6.0 of vSphere Enterprise Plus and vSphere Remote Office and Branch Office Advanced. To obtain the latest official release of vSphere Integrated Containers, go to the vSphere Integrated Containers downloads page on vmware.com. Please contact your VMware representative if you would like to schedule a technical deep dive session.

For more information about vSphere Integrated Containers v1.4, please check out the vSphere product page on the VMware website and follow us on Twitter ( @cloudnativeapps )

Via the fine folks at VMware!