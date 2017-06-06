VMware: Enhanced Resynchronization Metrics in vSAN 6.6

The introduction of the vSAN performance service gave administrators an easy way to view key performance metrics related to vSAN. First introduced in vSAN 6.2, and built right into the vSphere web client, the performance service provides, a simple, integrated way to look at current and historical metrics of all vSAN related activities. This continuous collection of metrics is important, as it provides the proper historical context to identify steady state behavior and performance abnormalities in an environment. Run-time tools like vSAN Observer were not well suited for a continuous gathering of data.

As the sophistication and feature set of vSAN grows, so do the capabilities of the performance service. These ongoing improvements will help the performance service become the primary source for gathering vSAN performance metrics, for viewing in vCenter, or in other applications that use APIs for integration, such as vRealize Operations. This post looks at the additional set of metrics introduced in vSAN 6.6 specific to resynchronization activity, and why it matters. We’ll also show how integration with vRealize Log Insight can be used to your advantage to review resync activity across a broader time period.

The performance service is unique in that it presents metrics for backend storage system related activity as well as metrics related directly to I/Os for a VM. An example of backend activity would include the resynchronization of data that comes as a result of balancing the storage system, or perhaps the rebuilding of objects in order to meet policy compliance. See “Intelligent Rebuilds in vSAN 6.6” on StorageHub for more information on the types of backend activity that might occur in a vSAN environment.

