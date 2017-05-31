VMware: Enabling Organization Rights in vCloud Director
vCloud Director 8.20 introduced new services that Tenants can consume from the self-service tenant portal, for e.g., Distributed Firewall configurations, Dynamic Routing, L2 and SSL VPN, etc. By default, these new services are restricted by tenants/organizations. This allows service providers to control the services tenants receive. Service Providers can enable/disable these services to individual tenants based on their service agreements.
If, as a service provider, you want to enable services to tenant, you will have to enable them using the Organization Rights. It’s done using an API and involves the below process:
1. Retrieve the total rights that can be assigned to any organization, after logging in to vCD API
Read the entire article here, Enabling Organization Rights in vCloud Director
Share this:
