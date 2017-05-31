VMware: Enabling Organization Rights in vCloud Director

vCloud Director 8.20 introduced new services that Tenants can consume from the self-service tenant portal, for e.g., Distributed Firewall configurations, Dynamic Routing, L2 and SSL VPN, etc. By default, these new services are restricted by tenants/organizations. This allows service providers to control the services tenants receive. Service Providers can enable/disable these services to individual tenants based on their service agreements.

If, as a service provider, you want to enable services to tenant, you will have to enable them using the Organization Rights. It’s done using an API and involves the below process:

1. Retrieve the total rights that can be assigned to any organization, after logging in to vCD API

Read the entire article here, Enabling Organization Rights in vCloud Director

via the fine folks at VMware!