VMware: Enable DevOps with vRealize Automation and Puppet Enterprise

Enterprise IT and DevOps teams are under tremendous pressure to efficiently deliver, operate and maintain infrastructure to support the needs of the business and its customers. It can take weeks to deliver production ready infrastructure and in response CIOs are looking for faster, self-service provisioning solutions.Until recently, vRealize Automation (vRA) integrated with various configuration management tools (e.g.: Puppet, Chef, Salt) only via XaaS services and vRealize Orchestrator workflows. Now we are making the integration one step closer…

With the latest release of vRealize Automation 7.3, configuration management is now a “first class” citizen in vRealize Automation. By leveraging the new configuration automation framework natively, customers can easily deploy, configure and manage production-ready applications with various external configuration management tools.

Puppet is the first eco-system partner to leverage the framework. With this customers can now seamlessly integrate with Puppet Enterprise directly via vRealize Automation GUI. Key capabilities includes:

Read the entire article here, Enable DevOps with vRealize Automation and Puppet Enterprise

via the fine folks at VMware!