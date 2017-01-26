VMware: Enable Automated Self-Service with vRealize Automation and Puppet
At Puppet, most of our customers are on a path toward adopting DevOps practices and automation as a way of improving collaboration and deploying better software, faster. As part of their efforts to move faster and reduce hand-off times between development and operations teams, they are creating self-service solutions for their developers to request and immediately be provisioned with a fully configured set of infrastructure on demand.
That’s why we’ve worked with VMware to launch a new Puppet plugin for vRealize Automation (vRA) v2.0.0, available today on the VMware Solution Exchange. This plugin accelerates the delivery and operation of infrastructure by giving you a fully automated self-service provisioning workflow between vRealize Automation and Puppet. By leveraging Puppet’s massive base of existing management content, you can rapidly deliver fully-configured machines to your consumers. In some organizations, getting a new database server that is ready for production use can take up to 6 weeks. By combining vRealize Automation with Puppet, that 6 weeks can be shrunk down to 6 minutes.
Read the entire article here, Enable Automated Self-Service with vRealize Automation and Puppet
via the fine folks at VMware!
