VMware: Easily See the Updates to vSOM 6.5
The VMware Product Walkthrough site has been receiving some fantastic updates lately about the new release of vSphere 6.5. The latest updates focus on vSphere with Operations Management (vSOM) in the form of two Use Case videos. These videos will show aspects of how vRealize Operations Manager (vR Ops) can leverage the capabilities of vSphere’s Distributed Resource Scheduler (DRS). Together they can better optimize a vSphere environment’s resources and workloads.
DRS Dashboard
The first new video is on vR Ops’ new DRS dashboard. This dashboard is available out of the box and can be used to monitor and manage clusters’ DRS configuration and workloads. The video will walk through a high-level overview on DRS followed by going through an example of a host in a cluster being under abnormally high load and how to resolve the issue without ever leaving the vR Ops portal.
