VMware: DRS Lens 0 A new UI dashboard for DRS
DRS Lens provides an alternative UI for a DRS enabled cluster. It gives a simple, yet powerful interface to monitor the cluster real time and provide useful analyses to the users. TheUI is comprised of different dashboards in the form of tabs for each cluster being monitored.
Cluster BalanceDashboardshowing the variations in the cluster balance metric plotted over time with DRS runs. This shows how DRS reacts to and tries to clear cluster imbalance every time it runs.
VM HappinessThis dashboard shows VM happiness for the first time in a UI. This chart shows the summary of total VMs in the cluster that are happy and those that are unhappy based on the user defined thresholds. Users can then select individual VMs to view performance metrics related to its happiness, like CPU ready time and memory swapIn rate.
vMotionsThis dashboard provides a summary of vMotions that happened in the cluster over time. For each DRS run period, there will be a breakdown of vMotions as DRS-initiated and user-initiated. This helps users see how actively DRS has been working to resolve cluster imbalance. It also helps to see if there are vMotions outside of DRS control, which may be affecting cluster balance.
Read the entire article here, DRS Lens – A new UI dashboard for DRS
via the fine folks at VMware!
