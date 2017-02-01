VMware: Drive Better Performance Across Your Cisco UCS Environment

Uncovering key issues in your Cisco UCS environment — like hardware faults, chassis temperature spikes and power supply failures — as they happen can determine whether your issues spread across the stack and cause issues to your mission-critical systems.

Leverage new functionality in Blue Medora’s Cisco UCS Management Pack fro vRealize Operations to gain end-to-end visibility in your Cisco UCS environment to clearly pinpoint problems as they arise.

The newest version of the management pack, which was released today, incorporates several new features, including:

A new UCS Health Investigation dashboard

Increased configurability for naming resources

Support for vRealize Operations 6.2+

Along with this new functionality, the existing features within the Cisco UCS Management Pack focus on driving better performance across your environment — in this blog post, we’ll highlight several key features of the management pack.

