VMware: Drive Better Performance Across Your Cisco UCS Environment

VMware: Drive Better Performance Across Your Cisco UCS Environment
Uncovering key issues in your Cisco UCS environment — like hardware faults, chassis temperature spikes and power supply failures — as they happen can determine whether your issues spread across the stack and cause issues to your mission-critical systems.

Leverage new functionality in Blue Medora’s Cisco UCS Management Pack fro vRealize Operations to gain end-to-end visibility in your Cisco UCS environment to clearly pinpoint problems as they arise.

The newest version of the management pack, which was released today, incorporates several new features, including:

  • A new UCS Health Investigation dashboard
  • Increased configurability for naming resources
  • Support for vRealize Operations 6.2+

Along with this new functionality, the existing features within the Cisco UCS Management Pack focus on driving better performance across your environment — in this blog post, we’ll highlight several key features of the management pack.

Read the entire article here, Drive Better Performance Across Your Cisco UCS Environment

via the fine folks at VMware!

