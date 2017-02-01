VMware: Drive Better Performance Across Your Cisco UCS Environment
Uncovering key issues in your Cisco UCS environment — like hardware faults, chassis temperature spikes and power supply failures — as they happen can determine whether your issues spread across the stack and cause issues to your mission-critical systems.
Leverage new functionality in Blue Medora’s Cisco UCS Management Pack fro vRealize Operations to gain end-to-end visibility in your Cisco UCS environment to clearly pinpoint problems as they arise.
The newest version of the management pack, which was released today, incorporates several new features, including:
- A new UCS Health Investigation dashboard
- Increased configurability for naming resources
- Support for vRealize Operations 6.2+
Along with this new functionality, the existing features within the Cisco UCS Management Pack focus on driving better performance across your environment — in this blog post, we’ll highlight several key features of the management pack.
Read the entire article here, Drive Better Performance Across Your Cisco UCS Environment
via the fine folks at VMware!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast
Skype Meeting Broadcast, a broadcast solution from Skype for Business, delivers a high-quality video stream and scales to thousands of participants. It’s ideal for online corporate meetings and streaming events to external customers. Participants can join the meeting from anywhere, with any device—an Internet connection is all they need. Use this quick reference guide to […]
Share this:
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments