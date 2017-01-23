VMware: Drive Better Database Performance Across Amazon Solutions

From gaining insight into network utilization to having the capability to report on key components like CPU and storage, extending visibility beyond traditional metrics and reporting within your Amazon database solutions can drive better performance across instances, resulting in higher performance across your IT stack.

With new management packs from Blue Medora for Amazon RDS, Amazon Aurora and Amazon DynamoDB, you gain this visibility while adding the ability to view relationships between your databases — out to the virtual layer and beyond.

In this blog post, we’ll preview the most requested functionality featured in the three new Amazon management packs from Blue Medora.

Amazon Aurora

For administrators that wish to dive deeper into their queries, the Blue Medora vRealize Operations Management Pack for Amazon Aurora offers query analysis. See your queries in a user friendly manner with syntax highlighting to uncover why certain queries may be taking too long.

