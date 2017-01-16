VMware: Divining the Data Center 2017: 5 Things to Come for the Hyperconverged Infrastructure
In the first installment of our 2017 Predictions blog series, Lee Caswell, VP of Products, Storage & Availability at VMware, sets out 5 key things to expect for hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) in 2017. Drawing on predicted trends from industry analysts such as the decline of fibre channel and the rise of all-flash storage, this first blog post looks at the key role HCI will play in the development of data center infrastructure in 2017.
Over the course of 2016, we’ve seen how Cross-Cloud Architecture has reshaped VMware’s vision for HCI with the introduction of Virtual SAN 6.2 and vSphere 6.5, two products that have taken HCI to the next level. HCI is a crucial component of the software-defined data center (SDDC) and in 2017, we predict it will take center stage, particularly as the movement of data from physical storage into the cloud affects how we approach the day-to-day management of the data center.
Below, we’ve outlined five things we expect for HCI in the New Year.
1, The rise of the IT generalist in the storage world
Read the entire article here, Divining the Data Center 2017: 5 Things to Come for the Hyperconverged Infrastructure
via the fine folks at VMware!
