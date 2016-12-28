VMware: Disrupt or Innovate? Decentralization Opens Up Opportunities

New research, commissioned by VMware and based on surveys conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) and Vanson Bourne, surveyed IT and business leaders worldwide and found that businesses across all industries and every part of the world are grappling with a common problem: IT decentralization.

What Is IT Decentralization?

Traditionally, the IT department served as the principal source of technology within the enterprise. IT set the standards and operated as a central resource for business users. That model is shifting. Business users are becoming more tech savvy, and lines of business (LOBs) increasingly see tech as a differentiator. The research found that both IT and business leaders agree that technology has become increasingly decentralized over the past three years.

The survey further discovered that the decentralization of IT is being driven by LOBs which, in an effort to compete, are increasingly building and buying their own apps, authorizing devices, and becoming key decision makers for technology purchases without going through the IT department.

Read the entire article here, Disrupt or Innovate? Decentralization Opens Up Opportunities

