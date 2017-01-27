VMware: Digital Workspace Case Study: USC Upstate’s Innovative Spartan GreenSky

At the University of South Carolina Upstate, with campuses in Spartanburg and Greenville, a lot of students take a non-traditional path to college, combining higher ed with work, family and Real Life 101. To increase availability of University resources for online and on-demand education, USC Upstate turned to VMware for solutions.

VMware Horizon and VMware App Volumes power a campus-wide service called Spartan GreenSky, a secure digital workspace where students, faculty and staff can use their email, files and course-required software from anywhere they have Internet access and on a variety of devices. VMware Virtual SAN provides faster access to those university resources with an all-flash hyper-converged storage solution that natively integrates with the VMware software stack.

Digital Workspace Case Study: USC Upstate's Innovative Spartan GreenSky

