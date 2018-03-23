VMware DFS adopts multi-cloud with VMware to ensure a seamless customer experience

DFS, the UK’s largest furniture producer, wanted to guarantee unbeatable service and quality to all its customers across any of its shopping platforms, whether ordering products in-store or online. Having seen a huge increase in mobile and online shoppers, especially those researching new purchases, the retailer wanted to have the infrastructure in place to create a seamless customer experience throughout the year.

Opting for a multi-cloud approach with VMware through Rackspace, the retailer can now roll out IT transformation and migration projects. One of these includes a new commerce platform which helps DFS to seamlessly stay ahead of the competition and cope with busy periods. As a result, it has drastically improved its online and mobile customer experience, achieving market-leading status and reporting a double-digit increase in sales.

This video is from the fine folks at VMware.