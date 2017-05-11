VMware: Developer-Ready Infrastructure at Dell EMC World

The greatest win in IT operations occurs when you can efficiently optimize processes around minimizing time to value – thus enabling developers to have greater productivity. But behind the scenes, we all know it’s never just that simple.

This week at Dell EMC World, VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger and Pivotal President and COO Bill Cook, took to the stage to extend their strategic alliance by focusing on delivering exactly what both developers and IT operators need:

Developer-Ready Infrastructure.

Part of the promise of public cloud is the ability to accelerate delivery of new apps and services. Meanwhile, the developers’ goal is simple—deliver capabilities, features or apps that support the business need or a user experience. And the purest measure of effectiveness is “time to value”—which is the speed at which an IT organization can go from code completion to production and into the hands of customers.

These new app architectures put huge pressure on IT teams to deliver a platform that offers an “on-demand and frictionless” experience for developers, as well as making sure the infrastructure also provides enterprise-grade security, compliance, and scale.

Read the entire article here, Developer-Ready Infrastructure at Dell EMC World

via the fine folks at VMware!