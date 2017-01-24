VMware: Designing vSAN networks – Dedicated or Shared Interfaces?

Every week my top vSAN questions tend to concentrate around networking design. A lot of questions center on if it is ok to share physical interfaces for multiple purposes.

Do I need dedicated interfaces for vSAN?

In talking to customers a little more than half choose to put other traffic classes (Virtual machine, Management, vMotion etc) on the same interfaces as the interfaces used for vSAN. This configuration is fully supported and will perform properly if sized and configured correctly.

Why you would use shared interfaces?

Shared interfaces allow you to use fewer switch ports, fewer NIC ports, and less cabling. Lowering complexity, power usage, and cost in an environment. Consolidating and converging storage and traditional networking allows lower operational overhead also for monitoring, patching.

via the fine folks at VMware!