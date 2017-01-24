VMware: Designing vSAN networks – Dedicated or Shared Interfaces?
Every week my top vSAN questions tend to concentrate around networking design. A lot of questions center on if it is ok to share physical interfaces for multiple purposes.
Do I need dedicated interfaces for vSAN?
In talking to customers a little more than half choose to put other traffic classes (Virtual machine, Management, vMotion etc) on the same interfaces as the interfaces used for vSAN. This configuration is fully supported and will perform properly if sized and configured correctly.
Why you would use shared interfaces?
Shared interfaces allow you to use fewer switch ports, fewer NIC ports, and less cabling. Lowering complexity, power usage, and cost in an environment. Consolidating and converging storage and traditional networking allows lower operational overhead also for monitoring, patching.
Read the entire article here, Designing vSAN networks – Dedicated or Shared Interfaces?
via the fine folks at VMware!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper