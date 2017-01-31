Home Cloud Computing VMware: Demystifying vRealize Automation – Getting it Right!

My colleague Raminder Singh arranged for a session for customers on vRealize Automation (vRA) and I was asked to deliver the session. VMware is offering vRealize Automation in its previous vCAC and current vRA avatar for last few years. Yet it seems, there are still some challenges faced by customers while adopting it. Specially if they are trying it out for the first time.The session aimed at providing clarity and removing confusion around vRealize Automation. Specially this blog makes it clear what steps needs to be done while implementing vRA. If you want to clarify your concepts around this technology then this post is for you.

Introduction:

Building a Cloud environment using vRealize Automation has two major parts. First part is to successfully deploy all the components of vRealize Automation and getting it running. The second part is configuring it to successfully create a Cloud environment. In my opinion first part is easy but second part requires more overall and in-depth understanding of concepts related to vRA environment. Before you can configure it, understanding the different flows and sequence to be followed needs to be clarified. Keeping that in mind in this post I will try to clarify the following:

Read the entire article here, Demystifying vRealize Automation – Getting it Right!

via the fine folks at VMware!

Cloud Computing
Management
Monitoring
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era.
