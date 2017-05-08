VMware: Demonstrating Highly-Available, Stateful Apps on Docker
Another great DockerCon event is complete, and we enjoyed showing off the latest VMware solutions for containers and cloud native applications. One question that we fielded from a number of attendees was around how to run stateful applications with Docker swarm mode, vSphere, and persistent storage.
If you are also struggling with this question and didn’t catch us at the event, here is a quick recap of our solution and a brief demo to watch.
Read the entire article here, Demonstrating Highly-Available, Stateful Apps on Docker
via the fine folks at VMware!
