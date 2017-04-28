VMware: Deluxe Corp Evolves Business Model With VMware

Deluxe Corp is familiar with evolution. The 1.8 billion dollar organization had to pivot its business model in recent years to keep pace with changing industry trends. Initially a company focused primarily on printing checks, Deluxe Corp is undergoing a transformation to become a marketing and general service provider within the financial industry. To ensure its transformation is successful, Deluxe Corp knew it needed to transform its technology as well.

Keeping Competitive

The financial services industry had seen dramatic changes in the past few years, from primarily paper-based processes and face-to-face interactions to more digital solutions, such as online checks and digital currencies. Deluxe Corp realized that to stay competitive, it needed to adopt new technologies while simultaneously reducing spend and increasing agility.

Due to the nature of financial services, Deluxe Corp also needed to focus on security. Handling the financial data of so many customers puts security in the spotlight, especially with the necessity of adhering to the finance industry’s regulations. Achieving this while remaining cognizant of cost was a challenge Deluxe Corp turned to VMware to help solve.

