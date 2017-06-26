VMware Delivers Technology for Tomorrow’s Physicians

Temple Health is a unique hospital. Located in the heart of Philadelphia, it is one of the city’s leading academic medical centers, working with over 1,000 physicians and scientists to bring innovative treatments to patients. But Temple Health is special, in part because of the close relationship it has with Temple University, which makes it a teaching hospital for tomorrow’s future medical leaders.

Temple Health’s technology strategy is focused in two areas. The first area is enhancing the ability of physicians to teach residents. The second, and the more important, area is the ability of the physicians to teach patients, increasing their awareness and understanding of the ailments that brought them to Temple Health. To help provide these integral technologies, Temple Health turned to VMware.

Becoming Digital

Temple Health knew that to continue to be nationally recognized for offering cutting edge treatments for seemingly untreatable patients, the organization would need to overcome a few challenges. Legacy systems required updates, and paper charts needed to be transformed to digital records. Additionally, there were five siloed data centers that made updates difficult to manage, and physicians weren’t able to access the network from any device. The hospital knew it had to make changes to ensure that it continued to provide tomorrow’s treatments today.

