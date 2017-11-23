As containers become increasingly popular with businesses, there’s a kind of sinking dread that accompanies all that promise. How do you deploy them efficiently across the entire enterprise? How do you keep the applications secure?

Heavy questions require heavy hitters, which is why VMware has taken on some major partners in its latest initiative. Developed by VMware and Pivotal in collaboration with Google Cloud Platform™ service, VMware Pivotal Container Service™ (PKS) elegantly addresses container concerns.

VMware PKS allows enterprises to deploy and operate production–grade container services, including Kubernetes (the “K” in “PKS”), on VMware vSphere®. It supports cluster deployment, features lifecycle management ever-updated to the latest Kubernetes, and security with VMware NSX® built-in.

For more, watch this introduction to PKS, featuring VMware Chief Operating Officer, Customer Operations, Sanjay Poonen.

Read the entire article here, VMware Delivers Multi-Cloud Container Management With Confidence

