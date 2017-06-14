Home VMware: Delivering a First-Class Financial Customer Experience With Digital Workspaces

The financial services industry has always had to embrace new digital technologies and platforms in order to remain competitive. This has centred on its ability to collect and deliver insights to support decision making. As consumers, however, we don’t particularly care about the back office technology. We look for an experience that will simply give us what we need, when we need it, and on the platforms we use.

The use of new technology has transformed the ways in which workflow and processes happen in financial institutions, but multiple successive generations of technological innovation turned their attention to managing the cost and complexity of legacy systems, instead of delivering based on user needs.

Even with new, shiny looking technology, the industry’s tendency to use middleware software to make older systems communicate with newer systems negatively affects the uptake of new, customer-centric applications, creating a possible loss of revenue and customers if time-to-market is slowed down. This restricts the flexibility of a system, resulting in a greater cost model to support and critically ensure regulatory compliance.

Categories:
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
