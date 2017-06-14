VMware: Delivering a First-Class Financial Customer Experience With Digital Workspaces
The financial services industry has always had to embrace new digital technologies and platforms in order to remain competitive. This has centred on its ability to collect and deliver insights to support decision making. As consumers, however, we don’t particularly care about the back office technology. We look for an experience that will simply give us what we need, when we need it, and on the platforms we use.
The use of new technology has transformed the ways in which workflow and processes happen in financial institutions, but multiple successive generations of technological innovation turned their attention to managing the cost and complexity of legacy systems, instead of delivering based on user needs.
Even with new, shiny looking technology, the industry’s tendency to use middleware software to make older systems communicate with newer systems negatively affects the uptake of new, customer-centric applications, creating a possible loss of revenue and customers if time-to-market is slowed down. This restricts the flexibility of a system, resulting in a greater cost model to support and critically ensure regulatory compliance.
