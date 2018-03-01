VMware Deep Dive: Updating iOS 11.2 Enterprise Apps in Single App Mode
In this video, review the new feature Apple has made available for updating enterprise apps that are locked in Single App Mode. Read more: https://blogs.vmware.com/euc/2018/02/update-single-app-mode-apps-ios-11-2.html.
VMware End-User Computing (EUC) solutions empower the digital workspace by simplifying app & access management, unifying endpoint management & transforming Windows delivery.
