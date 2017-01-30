VMware: Data Privacy, IoT & AI in Top Mobile News
Can you see my personal data?
Tomorrow is Data Privacy Day, but with stricter regulations to meet, data privacy is on IT’s mind 365 days out of the year. Privacy-first, modern management helps IT answer end users, “We couldn’t see it even if we wanted to.” Read how privacy is built into VMware AirWatch.
IoT will be powerful stuff in the enterprise.
The Internet of Things (IoT) could take off across industries in just years, connecting everything from cars and traffic lights to turbines and robots on the factory floor. Watch this video to understand how VMware will help companies harness that power.
Read the entire article here, Data Privacy, IoT & AI in Top Mobile News
via the fine folks at VMware!
