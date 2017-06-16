Home VMware: Cut Storage Administration Time by 40% with vSAN!

VMware: Cut Storage Administration Time by 40% with vSAN!

VMware: Cut Storage Administration Time by 40% with vSAN!
Capital costs (CAPEX) contribute significantly to any purchasing decision related to enterprise storage, but over the life of the asset, the total cost of ownership (TCO) is dominated by ongoing operational costs (OPEX) – both management administration and maintenance of the device. This study focuses on the Management OPEX savings with vSAN, VMware’s market leading solution powering Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI).According to the Evaluator Group, a leading IT Analyst firm, 26.5% of the IT budget is allocated to IT infrastructure management costs. To understand the Management OPEX savings offered by vSAN, the Evaluator Group performed a lab study comparing vSAN to a market leading enterprise grade All Flash Array (AFA), analyzing the time and cost involved to manage these systems.

Key Finding

vSAN requires 2.4X less time to manage than a leading AFA. This can translate to ~3X less cost, given storage admins typically cost more than VM admins.

Read the entire article here, Cut Storage Administration Time by 40% with vSAN!

via the fine folks at VMware!

Categories:
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
