VMware: Custom Web Development in a Crunch

Jeremy is a VMware UX designer who is genuinely passionate about interaction and visual design. He studied at the University of Georgia, where he earned a BFA in Graphic Design and MA Ed in Art Ed. An avid reader, artist and knowledge seeker, Jeremy is a consummate purveyor of all things creative, which shapes his holistic approach to design and the human element he infuses into every interface he creates.

(Left to right) Senior UX Architect, Drew Malcolm; Director, User Experience, Nick Sabadosh; Visual Designer, Jeremy DeJiacomo; User Experience Designer, Xi Bi and User Experience Designer, Mithila Tople at Connect 2016.

Connecting at Connect

Our annual end-user conference (this year, part of VMworld 2017) brings together thousands of enterprise mobility enthusiasts, partners and customers. It’s the perfect opportunity to not only collect valuable insights, but also to observe firsthand how users interact with our products. To motivate attendees to provide feedback, we offered custom avatars at Connect 2016.

