VMware CTO Talks Innovations in Cloud Tech – Hints What’s Next

Once called the virtualization king, VMware is now known as a cloud king. How did that shift happen, and what is the tech giant’s strategy?

Chris Wolf, VMware vice president and CTO of global field and industry, sheds light on the evolution of VMware into a global leader in cloud infrastructure and services. Read his responses below to three big questions about VMware and the cloud.

Chris Wolf, VMware Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Global Field and Industry

1. What is the VMware vision for cloud?

VMware is laser-focused on solving the key operational, security and management challenges that organizations face when operating in public and private clouds, while also unlocking new pathways to innovation. Ultimately, that means providing globally consistent infrastructure and operations, while preserving a native developer experience. That is the heart of our cloud strategy.

Via the fine folks at VMware!