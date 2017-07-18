VMware: Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Mobility Management

Keep reading to download Gartner’s 2017 Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Mobility Management Suites report.

Recently, Gartner released the 2017 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Mobility Management Suites report. This report evaluates critical capabilities of enterprise mobility management (EMM) vendors based on their ability to support a wide range of platforms and advanced features. VMware received the highest scores in three of six total use cases, including:General-Purpose Use Case

In the report, the general-purpose use case centers around scalability and a complete set of capabilities. As enterprise mobility management becomes a more established IT operations technology, global organizations will manage their environments centrally.

VMware AirWatch is a functionally complete EMM offering with an easy administrator user experience and intuitive interfaces. Our architecture and multitenancy make it very scalable, whether managing 10,000 users or 100,000 devices.

Unified Endpoint Management Use Case

According to Gartner, organizations want a single interface to manage all devices, including laptops and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. This use case looks at the vendor support for mobile device management (MDM) functions, as well as traditional client management functionality, and weighs client management, IoT and device configuration and management most heavily.

