VMware: Connecting Containers Directly to External Networks

With vSphere Integrated Containers (VIC), containers can be connected to any existing vSphere network, allowing for services running on those containers to be exposed directly, and not through the container host, as is the case with Docker today. vSphere networks can be specified during a VIC Engine deployment, and they show up as regular docker networks.

Connecting containers directly to networks this way allows for a clean separation between internal networks that are used for deployment from external networks that are only used for publishing services. Exposing a service in docker requires port forwarding through the docker host, forcing use of network address translation (NAT) as well as making separating networks somewhat complicated. With VIC, you can use your existing networks (and separation that is already there) seamlessly through a familiar docker interface.

To add an existing vSphere network to a VIC Engine install, use the collection of –container-network options for the vic-machine tool. Here is an example run:

