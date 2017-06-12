VMware: Compare Cloud Costs and Discover Reclamation Savings with Free Assessment

As a part of the continuous effort to reduce cost and increase IT operational efficiency for our customers, VMware recently launched free Hybrid Cloud Assessment. Hybrid Cloud Assessment (HCA) is fast, takes less than couple hours, analyzes your vSphere infrastructure and provides the following –

Customized cost comparison between your private cloud and AWS / Azure

Uncovers cost-savings reclamation opportunities in your private cloud

Cloud consumption insights for your lines of business (LoB)

Detailed analysis on your private cloud costs

David Davis recently published a blog on the value and need to run the free Hybrid Cloud Assessment before considering public cloud for existing or new workloads.

“The migration of specific applications and certain data must be done strategically and only after thorough analysis. Most enterprise IT infrastructures today are too complex to for a single person with a spreadsheet and a calculator to perform that analysis accurately and in a timely manner.”

Read the entire article here, Compare Cloud Costs and Discover Reclamation Savings with Free Assessment

