VMware: Coming of Age in a Cross-Cloud World

When Was the Cloud Born?

A recent whitepaper from VMware argues that it was in 2006 when the first cloud services came to market and the term “cloud” found its way into business vernacular. Back then, some 29 million workloads were managed by IT teams worldwide, with just two percent managed in any kind of cloud (and most of that was Salesforce—we’ve come a long way since then). VMware introduced its first vCloud initiative in 2008 and its first full cloud management platform in 2011. If you’ll grant me 2006—and here’s my reason for this—then 2017 marks the start of cloud’s second decade. That makes this a “coming of age” story that naturally sets the table for today’s cross-cloud environments.

Today, VMware estimates 160 million workloads are being managed by IT shops worldwide, with 12 percent in private clouds, 15 percent in public clouds and increasing traffic between these and the traditional data center. Now that public cloud is a validated core platform for enterprise business, and more companies are committed to the digital transformation, what’s next for cloud?

