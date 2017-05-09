VMware Cloud Pod Architecture – what it is and how it helps

When dealing with multiple datacenters, spread over multiple sites or continents even, you are faced with a couple of challenges. For one, you do not want to manage your desktops and/or applications on a per site or datacenter basis. Neither do you want your users in, let’s say New York to connect up to a desktop somewhere in Europe, in most cases anyway. And if you do, you would like to have full control when it comes to assigning desktops and/or applications — or entitlements as VMware likes to call them. Flexibility is key. This is where VMware’s Cloud Pod Architecture can help.

Traditional VMware Horizon/View deployments can consist out of one or more Pods, with each Pod containing up to five VMware View blocks. Each individual Pod can host up to 10.000 desktops, meaning 2000 per block. While for a lot of companies 10.000 desktops might be enough, the problem with this approach (if you would like to configure multiple) is that each Pod needs to be managed as a separate entity including its own user entitlements (desktops and application assignments). There is no way to aggregate the resources from multiple Pods or to manage them as a whole.

How a Cloud Pod architecture helps

In simple terms a Cloud Pod Architecture lets you publish a single icon that load balances connections across multiple pools in multiple pods in multiple sites, or datacenters (these two terms are interchangeable). Sort of what Citrx is doing with StoreFront multi-site configurations and aggregated icons, or zone-preference policies, for example.

via Bas van Kaam at basvankaam.com