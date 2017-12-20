VMware Cloud on AWS: Networking and Storage Best Practices – AWS Online Tech Talks Video

Did you know you could seamlessly migrate on-premises applications to VMware Cloud on AWS? Come learn the compute, network and storage architecture of the VMware Cloud on AWS solution. This session uses practical, real world customer deployment examples to dives deep on hybrid cloud network connectivity, storage & data protection best practices. Attendees will walk away with practical guidance and tips on getting the best of both worlds with VMware and AWS hybrid cloud solution.

Learning Objectives:

– Learn how VMware Cloud on AWS can move bi-directional VMware workloads to AWS

– Learn how Hybrid Operations deliver Enterprise-Grade Security and performance

– Deliver rich vSphere-based, consistent hybrid operating environments on AWS

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).