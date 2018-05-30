VMware Cloud on AWS – AWS Technical Deep Dive Video

What are the best practices for incorporating VMware Cloud on AWS into your existing architectures? You’ll learn about design considerations for integrating your Software Defined Data Centers (SDDCs) with native AWS services, and hear how VMware Cloud on AWS helps leverage your existing investments while providing the scalability, agility and security of AWS. Architects, system operators, and anyone looking to understand VMware Cloud on AWS will walk away with examples and options for solving challenging use cases with this new, exciting service.

Learn more about AWS at – https://amzn.to/2IBFLrv.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).