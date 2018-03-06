VMware Cloud Infrastructure Enables Digital Transformation

Every year, approximately 27,000 children are diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in 50 countries worldwide. Granting the wish of every eligible child with life-threatening medical conditions – to enrich the human experience with strength, joy and hope – is the mission at Make-A-Wish. By embracing VMware’s cloud strategy, Make-A-Wish is using technology to help them move ever closer to making this dream become a reality.

From the fine folks at VMware TV.