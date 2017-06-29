VMware Cloud for the AWS Cloud – #AWS Session Video

VMware Cloud on AWS brings VMware’s enterprise class Software-Defined Data Center software to Amazon’s public cloud. VMware is delivered as an on-demand, elastically scalable, and cloud-based and is a sold, operated and supported service for any application. Its software is optimized for next-generation, elastic, bare metal AWS infrastructure. This solution enables customers to use a common set of software and tools to manage both their AWS-based and on-premises vSphere resources consistently. Further virtual machines in this environment have seamless access to the broad range of AWS services. This session will introduce this new service and examine some of the use cases, benefits, and go-to market approaches of the service. We will also include an overview of the underlying AWS architecture, key enabling services, and the feature roadmap.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).