VMware: Cloud backup made simple with HPE Cloud Bank Storage

HPE is announcing general availability for HPE Cloud Bank Storage. Learn how simple and efficient cloud backup for long-term retention, archive and disaster recovery can benefit your organization.

Low-cost, high-capacity object storage in public, private or hybrid cloud continues to gain traction as a solution for the challenges of explosive data growth, strict retention policies and a pressure to reduce costs.

A recent ESG analyst survey[1] reports that when it comes to leveraging the cloud in specific ways to support cost-effective IT modernization, long-term retention and disaster recovery represent two of the most frequent uses for cloud storage today. This is in large part due to the operational agility, efficiency and appealing cost structure that a secure offsite data repository provides.Today we are simplifying cloud data protection with the announcement of General Availability for HPE Cloud Bank Storage[2]. As shown in this new video, Cloud Bank Storage enables new cloud capabilities for HPE StoreOnce. It lets you seamlessly, securely, and cost-effectively move backup data to the public, private, hybrid cloud or on-premises object storage—enabling long-term retention, archive and reliable disaster recovery that is simple and efficient.

Read the entire article here, Cloud backup made simple with HPE Cloud Bank Storage

Via the fine folks at VMware!