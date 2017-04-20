Home VMware: Cloud Adoption with vCloud Air Hybrid Cloud Manager and Hybrid DMZ

According to recent polls, 92% of US IT professionals stated that adopting the cloud is vital to the long-term business success. Yet even with this brimming optimism, a staggering 90% of workloads today are executed outside of the cloud. The reason: cloud migration is complex.

We hear you.

Between compatibility issues, application changes, and security policies the list of considerations that must be accounted for before migrating to the public cloud is daunting. Fortunately, vCloud Air has several powerful tools that take the complexity out of migration ensuring seamless on-premise to cloud transfer and high-speed network extensions.

Speed of Light Migration and Network Extension with Hybrid Cloud Manager

VMware’s vCloud Air Hybrid Cloud Manager gives users the ability to extend existing networks and VMs to the cloud with unparalleled speed. As the video below will show, Hybrid Cloud Manager allows users to stretch networks into the cloud at multi gigabit speeds with just a few clicks.

Read the entire article here, Cloud Adoption with vCloud Air Hybrid Cloud Manager and Hybrid DMZ

via the fine folks at VMware!

VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.

