VMware: Cisco UCS S-Series Storage Servers for vSAN – 96 TB per node

One more feather in the cap of vSAN ReadyNode configuration. We now have certified Cisco UCS S3260 Storage Server (storage dense configuration) for vSAN. You can now achieve up to 100TB of storage per node with this ReadyNode. You can see the vSAN VCG listing here.

Why do we care about storage dense configuration?

Enterprises are running a wide variety of use cases for businesses of all types and sizes. The most common use cases include “Business Critical Applications”, “Databases (SQL/Oracle)”, “End User Computing (VDI)”, “Disaster Recovery (DR/DA)”, “Management Clusters”, and “Remote Office/Branch Office (ROBO)”.

We have many vSAN ReadyNodes (Hybrid and All-Flash) certified based on rack and blade servers across different OEM partners running these workloads and use cases.

These above use cases typically do not require a lot of storage capacity, unlike new generation workloads. So what are those new generation workloads? I would put next generation applications use cases such as Big Data (Apache Hadoop), Log Aggregation (Splunk, Yarn etc…), Cloud Native Applications (PCF) in this category. They consume a lot of storage than mainstream enterprise use cases.

