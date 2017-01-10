VMware: Channel Trends and Generating Demand in 2017 – Power of Partnership

There is no doubt about it; the channel has evolved thanks to a strong partner ecosystem. Today’s channel partners are stronger and better informed than ever before. As a result, the channel is moving in a much more collaborative direction of vendors and partners working together toward success. With this evolution continuing into 2017, we outlined four of the biggest channel trends our partners might see in the year ahead:

LinkedIn for Lead Nurturing – Social media isn’t going away and in fact, it’s the first stop for many of your prospects when researching solutions and services. We continue to see our most successful partners leverage social selling, particularly on LinkedIn, in an effort to build their brands and nurture relationships that evolve into long-term customers.

Integrated Demand Generation – As technology transforms content consumption, integrated demand generation campaigns are key. High-performing partners use LinkedIn for networking, to get current business news and to build relevant contact lists. Then, they extract those lists to execute drip campaigns from the Partner Demand Center. Doing so puts relevant content, meant to solve specific pain points and start conversations, on the path of their buyer’s journey.

via the fine folks at VMware!