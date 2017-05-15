VMware: Catch a Glimpse of Zero-Touch vSphere Auto Deploy Clusters from Tomorrow
If you have ever wanted to deploy stateless VMware vSphere clusters without human intervention, then a new utility that we recently released through VMware Flings program may be of interest. The Host Profiles CLI Fling offers a preview of a new workflow for stateless hosts leveraging Auto Deploy that allows administrators to bring up new compute clusters that are immediately ready to run workloads – no maintenance mode and no remediation required.
Stateless VMware ESXi Compute Clusters Trending Up
VMware vSphere administrators that are tasked with managing large infrastructure estates are turning to Auto Deploy for the ability to standardize on a unified workflow that accommodates not only host deployment, but patching and upgrading as well. Environments that are based on consistent compute, I/O, and storage hardware are prime candidates for the configuration management that Host Profiles and Auto Deploy bring.
Read the entire article here, Catch a Glimpse of Zero-Touch vSphere Auto Deploy Clusters from Tomorrow
via the fine folks at VMware!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications