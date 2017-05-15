Home VMware: Catch a Glimpse of Zero-Touch vSphere Auto Deploy Clusters from Tomorrow

VMware: Catch a Glimpse of Zero-Touch vSphere Auto Deploy Clusters from Tomorrow

0
VMware: Catch a Glimpse of Zero-Touch vSphere Auto Deploy Clusters from Tomorrow
0

If you have ever wanted to deploy stateless VMware vSphere clusters without human intervention, then a new utility that we recently released through VMware Flings program may be of interest.  The Host Profiles CLI Fling offers a preview of a new workflow for stateless hosts leveraging Auto Deploy that allows administrators to bring up new compute clusters that are immediately ready to run workloads – no maintenance mode and no remediation required.

Stateless VMware ESXi Compute Clusters Trending Up

VMware vSphere administrators that are tasked with managing large infrastructure estates are turning to Auto Deploy for the ability to standardize on a unified workflow that accommodates not only host deployment, but patching and upgrading as well.  Environments that are based on consistent compute, I/O, and storage hardware are prime candidates for the configuration management that Host Profiles and Auto Deploy bring.

Read the entire article here, Catch a Glimpse of Zero-Touch vSphere Auto Deploy Clusters from Tomorrow

via the fine folks at VMware!

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        August 2016 webinar with XenTegra and FSLogix For more information please visit www.xentegra.com This video is via XenTegra

        read more
        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

          XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

          August 2016 webinar with XenTegra and FSLogix For more information please visit www.xentegra.com This video is via XenTegra

          read more
          1494650234_maxresdefault.jpg

          Listerhill Credit Union refocused it’s service desk ticketing with ServiceDesk Plus – Video

          1494691033_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video – Redefining the Branch with Citrix NetScaler SD-WAN

          1494548807_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: GTC 2017: NVIDIA Isaac Robot Simulator – Keynote Part 12

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video