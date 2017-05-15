VMware: Catch a Glimpse of Zero-Touch vSphere Auto Deploy Clusters from Tomorrow

If you have ever wanted to deploy stateless VMware vSphere clusters without human intervention, then a new utility that we recently released through VMware Flings program may be of interest. The Host Profiles CLI Fling offers a preview of a new workflow for stateless hosts leveraging Auto Deploy that allows administrators to bring up new compute clusters that are immediately ready to run workloads – no maintenance mode and no remediation required.

Stateless VMware ESXi Compute Clusters Trending Up

VMware vSphere administrators that are tasked with managing large infrastructure estates are turning to Auto Deploy for the ability to standardize on a unified workflow that accommodates not only host deployment, but patching and upgrading as well. Environments that are based on consistent compute, I/O, and storage hardware are prime candidates for the configuration management that Host Profiles and Auto Deploy bring.

