VMware: Capturing the Flag for Cloud IaaS Performance with VMware’s vSphere 6.5 and VIO 3.1 on Dell PowerEdge Servers

This week SPEC has published a new SPEC CloudTM IaaS 2016 result for a private cloud configuration built using VMware vSphere 6.5 and VMware Integrated OpenStack 3.1 (VIO 3.1) and Dell PowerEdge Servers. Working with VMware, Dell has pushed their lead in cloud performance even further. This time, the primary metric produced was a Scalability score of 78.5 @ 72 Application Instances (468 VMs). The Elasticity score was 87.4%.

VMware and Dell are active participants in SPEC and have contributed to the development of its industry standard benchmarks including SPEC Cloud IaaS 2016. Both organizations strongly support SPEC’s mission to provide a set of fair and realistic metrics on which to differentiate modern systems and technologies.

The submission for the new high-water mark was a result of a cooperative effort between the VMware Performance Engineering team and the Dell Solutions Performance Analysis team. The result has undergone two weeks of peer review by the members of the SPEC Cloud subcommittee prior to its acceptance and publication on the SPEC.org website.

SPEC Cloud IaaS 2016 can be used to benchmark both public and private clouds. SPEC Cloud takes two popular Big Data applications, Cassandra and Hadoop, and puts them at the core of two distributed multi-instance workloads, the Yahoo Cloud Serving Benchmark (YCSB) and the HiBench K-means benchmark, respectively. The YCSB workload represents I/O intensive social media applications using NoSQL transactions. The K-means workload represents CPU-intensive machine learning and data mining applications. The benchmark requires a cloud framework and API to manage the cloud functions and provide the interface for the benchmark harness (CBtool). Instances may be created using virtualization, bare-metal, or containers.

