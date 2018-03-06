Storage capacity reporting seems like a pretty straight forward topic. How much storage am I using? But when you introduce the concept of multiple levels of thin provisioning AND data reduction into it, all usage is not equal (does it compress well? does it dedupe well? is it zeroes?).

This multi-part series will break it down in the following sections:

VMFS and thin virtual disks VMFS and thick virtual disks Thoughts on VMFS Capacity Reporting VVols and capacity reporting VVols and UNMAP

Let’s talk about the ins and outs of these in detail, then of course finish it up with why VVols makes this so much better.

NOTE: Examples in this are given from a FlashArray perspective. So mileage may vary depending on the type of array you have. The VMFS and above layer though are the same for all. This is the benefit of VMFS–it abstracts the physical layer. This is also the downside, as I will describe in these posts.

Okay we agree VMFS is great, but has some glaring downsides. we’ve all spent time working around for years. Virtual Volumes is the remedy for all of this, in my opinion.

VVols have been designed specifically to remove the trade-offs and negatives that come with the traditional mechanism for ESXi storage.

Read the entire article here, VMware Capacity Reporting Part IV: VVol Capacity Reporting

Via the fine folks at VMware!