VMware: Businesses Rush to Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Solutions

Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) is a software-based architecture that runs on standard x86 hardware and tightly integrates compute, storage, networking, and virtualization resources. It is the fastest growing segment in the storage market, one of the fastest-growing areas of enterprise infrastructure, and is growing at a faster rate than public cloud adoption.

“Companies want to enable their digital transformation, and they need a modern solution that delivers on their business needs,” says Yanbing Li, senior vice president and general manager for the Storage and Availability Business Unit at VMware. “HCI not only meets those needs but also has a lower total cost of ownership than traditional storage. So, when you can do something better at a lower cost, why not do it?”

Accelerating Market

“What is the state of business for vSAN?” asks Li, referring to VMware’s award-winning HCI product. “It’s absolutely on fire. At a time of declining enterprise storage revenues, we have seen five consecutive quarters of between 150 and 200 percent year-over-year growth. That’s tremendous.”

