VMware: Bring Android to Work with the Latest Enhancements

We’ve received lots of feedback since VMware AirWatch announced support for Android in the enterprise (formerly called Android for Work) in early 2015. Administrators love the ability to standardize management across any Android device. End users love the separation between work and personal apps.

We wanted to address what early adopters reported so every customer can have the best experience available for an Android device in the enterprise. To achieve this, we worked closely with Google to implement new features for work profile and work managed device solutions.

With the latest capabilities of our last few monthly releases, including AirWatch 9.1, it has never been easier to deploy Android in your organization.

Increase Mobile Adoption & Simplify Device Onboarding

Set up in less time than it takes to make coffee!

It has never been easier to set up AirWatch to deploy Android. AirWatch does all the heavy lifting so you don’t have to. All you need is a Gmail account to act as the administrator and a minute of your time to integrate AirWatch with Android.

