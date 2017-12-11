VMware: Breaking Down Samsung Knox Mobile Enrollment with VMware AirWatch

Increasing numbers of corporate-owned devices and reliance on business apps for enhanced productivity has created a few challenges in the workplace. Organizations want to take advantage of the latest technology and keep their users happy without creating manual labor for IT or friction with their end users. So, Samsung developed Knox Mobile Enrollment to streamline this process for both admins and end users. Support for Knox Mobile Enrollment within VMware Workspace ONE, powered by AirWatch technology, isn’t new, but enrollment support of an Android enterprise work managed device is.

Here’s the breakdown of this joint solution:

What Is Knox Mobile Enrollment?

Samsung Knox Mobile Enrollment (KME) is the out-of-box enrollment solution exclusive to Samsung devices, which allows administrators to configure devices to enroll as soon as they are powered on and connected to the internet. KME is a no-cost solution that makes it simple to deploy large numbers of devices with minimal manual work from the administrator and almost no user interaction. Devices are pre-registered to the admin’s Samsung account and assigned enrollment credentials.

