VMware: Bootstrap the VCSA onto vSAN 6.6 with Easy Install

If vSAN is configured by vCenter, how do you deploy vCenter on top of vSAN? Sounds a bit like a chicken and egg scenario, huh?

vSAN is part of a cluster configuration in vSphere. To create a cluster, a datacenter must first be present, and that must be part of a vCenter instance. At least that’s how we configure it via the vSphere Web Client.

The basics

To get vSAN up and running the following tasks have to be performed:

A datacenter has to be created A cluster has to be created Hosts have to be added to the cluster VMkernel ports have to be created for each host for vSAN communication

After steps 1-4 have have been completed, the vSAN Configuration Wizard can be used to enable vSAN. These tasks are typically accomplished using the Web Client as part of vCenter, but if the vSAN datastore isn’t available, how can vCenter be deployed to it?

