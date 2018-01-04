VMware: Big Changes to Servers and Storage

Digital transformation is not just a marketing buzzword. It’s a competitive necessity that even the most established companies are aggressively adopting: take GE with a new focus on software, look at Tesla reinventing cars with technology or see how financial services are being remade for millennial investors.

HCI Means 2018 Will Not Be the Same

HCI will drive long-lasting changes to IT staff, servers, and storage architectures. In 2018, we will see these changes adopted most quickly by companies that are locked in competitive battles where HCI is the latest technological tool to speed responsiveness to a changing environment. Smart companies will see HCI as an essential tool where IT becomes a service to applications, rather than their master.

The massive adoption of hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI), led by VMware vSAN, is driving momentous changes deep into IT organizations of all sizes. As application users demand that IT deliver a brand new level of quick-twitch agility, IT owners are turning to HCI to reduce planning cycles with developer-ready infrastructure that is ready on-demand across traditional and cloud-native applications, and that is seamlessly available from the edge to the core to the cloud.

