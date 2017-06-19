VMware: Best use of Virtualization technology 5G: VMware WINS!

This week we attended the TechXLR8 awards at London’s Tobacco Docks to celebrate innovations by leaders in the converging areas of technology including 5G, virtual & augmented reality, IoT, Cloud, connected automotive and artificial intelligence.

We are delighted to announce that VMware won the award for ‘best use of Virtualization technology 5G’, seeing off stiff competition from Nokia, Polystar, Mavenir, Netnumber and Accedian.

Our 5G virtualization solution, vCloud NFV, allows communication service providers to create and launch new 5G and IoT services in a much more agile, flexible, cost effective, and scalable way. This award honours our efforts towards transforming the telecoms industry and fuelling a 5G future, demonstrated by our innovative work with 45 telecoms companies across which we have more than 80 network function virtualization production deployments in place.

via the fine folks at VMware!