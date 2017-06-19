VMware: Best use of Virtualization technology 5G: VMware WINS!
This week we attended the TechXLR8 awards at London’s Tobacco Docks to celebrate innovations by leaders in the converging areas of technology including 5G, virtual & augmented reality, IoT, Cloud, connected automotive and artificial intelligence.
We are delighted to announce that VMware won the award for ‘best use of Virtualization technology 5G’, seeing off stiff competition from Nokia, Polystar, Mavenir, Netnumber and Accedian.
Our 5G virtualization solution, vCloud NFV, allows communication service providers to create and launch new 5G and IoT services in a much more agile, flexible, cost effective, and scalable way. This award honours our efforts towards transforming the telecoms industry and fuelling a 5G future, demonstrated by our innovative work with 45 telecoms companies across which we have more than 80 network function virtualization production deployments in place.
Read the entire article here, Best use of Virtualization technology 5G: VMware wins
via the fine folks at VMware!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published