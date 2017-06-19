Home VMware: Best use of Virtualization technology 5G: VMware WINS!

VMware: Best use of Virtualization technology 5G: VMware WINS!

0
VMware: Best use of Virtualization technology 5G: VMware WINS!
0

This week we attended the TechXLR8 awards at London’s Tobacco Docks to celebrate innovations by leaders in the converging areas of technology including 5G, virtual & augmented reality, IoT, Cloud, connected automotive and artificial intelligence.

We are delighted to announce that VMware won the award for ‘best use of Virtualization technology 5G’, seeing off stiff competition from Nokia, Polystar, Mavenir, Netnumber and Accedian.

Our 5G virtualization solution, vCloud NFV, allows communication service providers to create and launch new 5G and IoT services in a much more agile, flexible, cost effective, and scalable way. This award honours our efforts towards transforming the telecoms industry and fuelling a 5G future, demonstrated by our innovative work with 45 telecoms companies across which we have more than 80 network function virtualization production deployments in place.

Read the entire article here, Best use of Virtualization technology 5G: VMware wins

via the fine folks at VMware!

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        Object storage provides a lower-cost, more durable and scalable alternative to block storage in the cloud. But most cloud platforms lack the key features needed to support existing enterprise applications. So how do you gain the benefits of file services for object storage in the cloud? In this webinar, we covered: Use Cases for object […]

        read more
        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        1496912354_maxresdefault.jpg

        Best Practices in Planning a Large-Scale Migration to AWS – AWS Online Tech Talk Video

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          Citrix Ready Feature Image

          Pure Storage – Citrix Ready PartnerSpeak Video at Citrix Synergy 2017

          Watch Kyle Grossmiller demo the Pure Storage technology and how it syncs and works together with Citrix products at Citrix Synergy 2017. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix Ready.

          read more
          1497785749_maxresdefault.jpg

          Mobility Master Class Video: Citrix Synergy XenMobile Updates and Advanced Authentication

          Citrix Ready Feature Image

          Veridium – Citrix Ready PartnerSpeak Video at Citrix Synergy 2017

          1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

          How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video